Motorola Solutions Technology at GSX Helps Keep Schools, Enterprises Safer

CHICAGO - Sept. 23, 2024 - Students of all ages are back in the classroom this fall and as they sit at their desks, in the cafeteria or outside, a reliable, comprehensive physical security ecosystem is pivotal. Whether it’s initiating a school-wide lockdown with one button, alerting school officials of a propped door or detecting vaping and bullying in bathrooms, Motorola Solutions’ (NYSE: MSI) technology - on display at GSX 2024 - is playing an essential role in school safety and security.

One such school is The Greater Dayton School in Ohio, protecting its students with Motorola Solutions' Safer Schools technologies. Aiming to be one of the safest schools in the US, its physical security ecosystem includes Avigilon video security cameras across campus, access control protecting all doors, radio communications that connect staff and security, and HALO smart sensors to detect vape and keyword alerts, like "help" or "emergency." All of these technologies are integrated seamlessly.

“Our students and staff can stay focused on learning because we have Motorola Solutions technology running in the background, improving both our daily operations and our emergency readiness,” said AJ Stich, the founding principal of The Greater Dayton School. “We have peace of mind knowing our cameras and access control technologies can help us to secure the school in the event of a dangerous threat.”

“From cameras built with artificial intelligence to smart sensors, access control and body cameras, we’re helping schools, hospitals, businesses, retailers, manufacturers and venues cut down on response times, increase efficiency and streamline workflows,” said Alex Castaneda, corporate vice president, North America Video Security & Access Control Sales at Motorola Solutions. “New products and flexible integrations are expanding and enhancing the capabilities we offer to our customers.”

Motorola Solutions will be highlighting a range of new and enhanced technologies at GSX 2024: