Snap One showcases WattBox and networking at GSX 2024

At the Global Security Exchange (GSX) show in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 23-25, Snap One will exhibit a range of networking, power distribution and remote management solutions designed to enhance both the performance of professionally installed security systems, as well as the integrator experience.

The highlights of the exhibit are the new WattBox 820 Series IP controllable power distribution units (PDUs) on display, a “Tower of Power” equipped with a variety of WattBox products, along with advanced, high-speed, secure networking components from Araknis.

The new WattBox 820 Series PDUs are designed specifically for 20-amp systems and boast many of the same popular features as WattBox’s original 15-amp 800 Series, including OvrC remote monitoring and management; self-healing auto reboot; and control, scheduling, and metering of individual AC outlets. Particularly beneficial to security professionals, these capabilities enable remote response to end-user needs without requiring on-site technicians to diagnose and troubleshoot security devices that may have fallen off line or require a simple reboot.

Through the integration of OvrC technology, the 820 Series provides insight into networked devices, allowing professional integrators to detect and quickly resolve simple issues across an entire smart home ecosystem. For extra assurance of optimal performance of connected components, OvrC can be used to set threshold ranges for voltage, power, and current, and to receive notification when a connected device falls out of range.

“Notably, WattBox was the first Snap One brand to be made available at ADI shortly after the acquisition close, adding more convenience for partners to access the offering. We’re excited to prominently feature the brand at GSX this year,” said Clint Choate, Security Market Director for Snap One. “Over the past few months and going forward, we’ll continue to cross brands between Snap One and ADI to ensure we’re offering our partners with the latest products to help them expand and grow.”

Additionally, WattBox power control solutions boast built-in power conditioning and surge protection to ensure clean, safe power delivery to all rack and non-rack equipment, which further minimizes service calls. WattBox PDUs with OvrC remote management system can also provide competitive and operational advantages for customer service speed and overall reliability through advanced monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities.

“Security dealers also benefit from the ADI and Snap One partnership through access to more products and distribution locations, greater buying convenience, enhanced expertise and support,” added Choate. “As a combined business, we know the importance of working with our integrators and their customers to act quickly and efficiently so we can meet their needs, and continue to invest in developing products and solutions they want.”

The new WattBox 820 power distribution units will be joined by networking and components from Araknis. These advanced switches, routers and access points enable faster, more reliable communication across a home or business network for improved management and monitoring of security systems.

You can experience the latest Snap One solutions and meet with ADI and Snap One teams at GSX Booth #1849.