Morse Watchmans highlights key management for school security at GSX 2024

Morse Watchmans is highlighting its Emergency Key Grab (EKG) Kit and other key control solutions for educational security starting today at GSX 2024.

The EKG Kit is designed to enhance emergency response and lockdown procedures in educational institutions, corporate campuses, and more, and is featured at booth #1287 alongside a comprehensive range of key control and asset management solutions.

"We're excited to showcase the EKG Kit and other key control solutions as powerful tools educational facilities can use to enhance their emergency preparedness and asset management," said Tim Purpura, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Morse Watchmans. "By providing rapid, secure access to essential keys, we can help first responders act swiftly and decisively, mitigating risks and ensuring a safer learning environment."

Central to the EKG Kit is the KeyWatcher Touch System, an electronic cabinet that stores and secures facility keys. Only authorized personnel, including school administrators and first responders, can access the keys using a PIN code or credential, allowing them to quickly unlock critical areas during an emergency, such as classrooms, offices, or secured facilities.

In addition to the KeyWatcher Touch, the EKG Kit offers all necessary materials and expertise to help schools implement an effective key control policy, ensuring master keys are easily accessible in a controlled location. This solution significantly enhances response times during incidents like lockdowns, active shooter events, or natural disasters, providing peace of mind to educational stakeholders.

Designed with the unique security needs of educational institutions in mind, the EKG Kit is ideal for K-12 schools, colleges, and universities that require reliable, fast access to secured areas during emergencies.

Other security solutions on display at GSX 2024 include:

SmartKey Electronic Locker Systems: Track and manage access to larger assets, including technology or sensitive materials, with seamless integration into existing access control systems. The customizable, scalable design ensures these lockers can adapt to the unique needs of any school environment, enhancing both security and accountability for critical resources.

KeyBank Touch Key Access Control System: Simplify the management of large volumes of keys with a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen interface, ideal for campuses managing numerous facilities and staff. With features like KeyAnywhere and KeyFind, schools can streamline key return and location tracking, ensuring efficient, secure management of all key assets across multiple locations.

