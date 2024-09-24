Johnson Controls Security Products unveils AI-powered integrations at GSX 2024

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2024 – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings today introduced artificial intelligence (AI) integrations for the company’s access control and video surveillance (ACVS) solutions.

By adopting smart solutions that use AI-powered hardware and data, organizations can create spaces that go beyond security to support mission-critical business objectives.

“Artificial intelligence continues to transform the security landscape and, as a support to human-led security architecture, has become invaluable,” said Faisal Pandit, vice president and general manager of Global Security Products at Johnson Controls. “The integration of AI into access control and video surveillance solutions, specifically AI on the edge, has the ability to analyze situations without human intervention, reducing friction and enabling security teams and business leaders with greater control over their environments.”

AI-integrated solutions from Johnson Controls will be on display at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2024 in Orlando, Florida from September 23-35 (Booth #1275) for attendees to experience first-hand.

The company will also preview the innovative new Illustra Edge AI License Plate Recognition (LPR) Camera. This is the company’s first Edge AI-based camera solution, enabling Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) application for automatic parking access, bolstering parking management security, and delivering real-time intelligence for building management systems.

Powered by Illustra Vehicle AI, the new Illustra Edge AI LPR Camera is built upon the industry-leading 4th-generation of Illustra Pro AI carrier. Key product capabilities include:

Frictionless access control: With seamless integration of Illustra Edge LPR with Exacq Technologies exacqVision and American Dynamics victor/VideoEdge video management systems (VMS) and Software House C•CURE 9000 access control management (ACM), frictionless parking access and visitor management are end-to-end (E2E).

Real-time analytics powered by AI: The industry's most advanced Illustra Pro AI suite is embedded into the system, adding substantial value and AI object intelligence for securing endcustomer sites. Forensic searches for plate numbers, vehicle types and colors, as well as suspicious persons or objects, such as backpacks left in parking areas, are enabled through AI metadata smart search.

Comprehensive cyber & network security: Illustra Edge AI LPR Camera has been developed within a secure development environment certified by ISASecure ISA/IEC 62443-4-1 standards— a distinction that sets Illustra apart as the only leading example in the global security market.The newly introduced Illustra Pro4 Edge AI LPR Camera is also geared up for the EU's NIS 2 directive and conforms to the UK's PTSI Act, making it a future-proof investment for video security and business intelligence applications of smart building.

Through investments in AI-powered access control and video surveillance solutions, Johnson Controls brings together industry-leading hardware with cutting edge software to address the evolving needs of modern businesses. Illustra Edge AI LPR Camera is currently available for purchase in North America and Europe.

To learn more about Illustra Edge AI LPR and other AI-powered technologies from Johnson Controls, visit Booth #1275 at GSX 2024.