March Networks unveils Generative AI Smart Search, LPR Solution

This significantly speeds up security and operations audits, reducing manual video searches and helping companies prevent liabilities, improve compliance, and optimize daily operations.

Leveraging March Networks Operations Audit solution, AI Smart Search analyzes video snapshots from all cameras taken at customizable time intervals. This gives customers access to a cost-effective, yet advanced generative AI tool for video surveillance, minimizing the storage and processing demands of analyzing full video footage.

“We’re excited to bring useful and practical generative AI solutions to our customers, and this initial application is just the beginning,” said Peter Strom, CEO of March Networks. “As leaders in secure, cloud-based solutions, we’re pushing the boundaries to simplify video searches, solve real problems, boost revenue, and reduce risks for our customers. AI Smart Search is a game-changer, and we can’t wait to see the impact on our customers’ businesses.”

In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), AI Smart Search uses cloud scalability and real-time data processing to ensure seamless performance and responsiveness.

March Networks will be working with a large multi-site customer as part of a Proof of Concept to continue refining AI Smart Search.

Highly Accurate License Plate Recognition Solution

At GSX, March Networks also launched its new LPR Camera. Powered by Vaxtor, the camera delivers real-time, high-precision license plate recognition to enhance security and efficiency in drive-thrus, parking lots, delivery zones, and more. It captures plates from over 100 countries, 680 manufacturers, and 7,250 models.

Ideal for banks, specialty retail, convenience stores and restaurants with drive-thrus, this solution allows businesses to welcome VIP customers the moment they arrive, enables drive-thru restaurants to link license plates with customer loyalty programs, and alerts convenience stores if a known offender’s vehicle is on site.