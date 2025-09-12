ALCEA to Showcase Critical Infrastructure Security Platforms at GSX 2025 in New Orleans

ALCEA, part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, will be at GSX later this month with a lineup of hardware and software aimed at operators of critical infrastructure. The company is positioning itself as the dedicated brand for that market, bringing both long-established products and newer integrated platforms.

At Booth 1155, ALCEA plans to display ABLOY PROTEC2 CLIQ intelligent keys, the BEAT mobile access system, the GATEWAY monitoring platform, and ALWIN access management software. Each product has already seen use in power, transport, and petrochemical sectors overseas, but the company is trying to push deeper into North America.

Traditional locks and keys are giving way to keyless and app-based control, while monitoring platforms are expected to tie together access points in real time. PROTEC2 CLIQ adds audit trails to physical locks. ABLOY BEAT replaces keys with a phone and Bluetooth connection, designed for harsh outdoor environments. GATEWAY was introduced in 2024 to link BEAT devices with central systems, and ALWIN is a newer access management platform currently deployed in France across rail and telecom facilities.

Mark Pekovitch, Product Manager for ALCEA North America, said rising threats against critical assets are forcing operators to adopt systems that combine physical resilience with traceability and digital oversight. He joined ALCEA in 2023 after two decades in the industry.

“Threats to critical infrastructure aren’t going away, they’re escalating,” said Pekovitch. “Operators need security systems that are not just strong but smart. They must be resilient against forced entry and the forces of nature, trackable for compliance, and flexible enough to evolve with tomorrow’s risks. That’s exactly what we’re delivering with PROTEC2 CLIQ, BEAT, GATEWAY, and ALWIN.”

The company says the portfolio can be used on-premise or integrated with customer cloud environments, depending on operational requirements.

GSX runs September 29 through October 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.