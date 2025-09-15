ZKTeco to Showcase Cielo365 Cloud Platform and Full Access Control Portfolio at GSX 2025

ZKTeco USA will use GSX 2025 to spotlight both its established biometric hardware and its newest software platform, Cielo365, a cloud-based access control solution designed to ease migration from on-premise systems.

Cielo365 is compatible with ZKTeco’s legacy devices and existing hardware, including Omni Series readers, Pro Series panels, and SpeedFace units. The platform comes with a new mobile app that supports remote management, from door control and user updates to site monitoring, reporting, and notifications.

On the hardware side, ZKTeco will demo its Omni Series multi-biometric readers, SpeedFace terminals, and AtlasCloud solutions. The Omni 30 adds SIP-based intercom capability with one-way video and two-way audio, while both Omni models combine palm and facial authentication in a rugged design. The company will also show its FMD Pro 2.0 ferrous metal detector, a portable screening tool, and optical turnstiles with a five-year warranty.

Rounding out the portfolio is MySmartGuard+, a visitor management system offering pre-registration, QR code entry, and package delivery notifications. ZKTeco's goal with MySmartGuard+ is to create a single ecosystem that links access control, biometrics, video surveillance, and visitor management.

“We are excited to personally meet with our customers and offer one-on-one live demonstrations of our forward-thinking access control solutions at GSX,” said Manish Dalal, ZKTeco USA President.

The show runs September 29–October 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where the company will be at Booth 3047.