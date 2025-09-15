ZKTeco to Showcase Cielo365 Cloud Platform and Full Access Control Portfolio at GSX 2025

The company will be showcasing a suite of solutions at Booth 3047, including biometrics, visitor management, cloud-based access control, and more.
Sept. 15, 2025
2 min read
ZKTeco USA will use GSX 2025 to spotlight both its established biometric hardware and its newest software platform, Cielo365, a cloud-based access control solution designed to ease migration from on-premise systems.

Cielo365 is compatible with ZKTeco’s legacy devices and existing hardware, including Omni Series readers, Pro Series panels, and SpeedFace units. The platform comes with a new mobile app that supports remote management, from door control and user updates to site monitoring, reporting, and notifications.

On the hardware side, ZKTeco will demo its Omni Series multi-biometric readers, SpeedFace terminals, and AtlasCloud solutions. The Omni 30 adds SIP-based intercom capability with one-way video and two-way audio, while both Omni models combine palm and facial authentication in a rugged design. The company will also show its FMD Pro 2.0 ferrous metal detector, a portable screening tool, and optical turnstiles with a five-year warranty.

Rounding out the portfolio is MySmartGuard+, a visitor management system offering pre-registration, QR code entry, and package delivery notifications. ZKTeco's goal with MySmartGuard+ is to create a single ecosystem that links access control, biometrics, video surveillance, and visitor management.

“We are excited to personally meet with our customers and offer one-on-one live demonstrations of our forward-thinking access control solutions at GSX,” said Manish Dalal, ZKTeco USA President.

The show runs September 29–October 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where the company will be at Booth 3047.

