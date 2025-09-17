CellGate to Present Expanded Property Security Platform at GSX 2025

CellGate will showcase its expanded product portfolio at GSX 2025 in New Orleans, September 29–October 1, at Booth 3939. The company plans to demonstrate its combined wired and wireless access control systems, positioned as part of a broader “total property security” approach.

Recent additions include the Entría line of controllers and CG Readers & Credentials, which join the firm’s Watchman video telephone entry and OmniPoint wireless access control products. All are managed through the TrueCloud Connect platform, giving administrators a single point of access across different connection types.

Executives say the company’s focus is on providing flexibility for properties that require a mix of cellular wireless and wired internet systems. The approach is intended to support commercial and multi-family sites where infrastructure varies by building or location.

"Our ability to blend both cellular wireless and wired internet video telephone entry and access control solutions is a major advantage that GSX attendees will appreciate," commented CellGate's Executive Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw.

CellGate will also use the event to update integrators, dealers, and property managers on its current product strategy and deployment options.