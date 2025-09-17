Securitas Technology to Unveil Cloud AI Video Management at GSX 2025

Securitas Technology will introduce SecureStat HQ Video: Cloud AI at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 in New Orleans, September 29–October 1.

The solution integrates generative AI into the company’s flagship SecureStat HQ platform, providing natural language video search and analysis capabilities.

According to Securitas, the cloud-based system eliminates on-premises recorders, supports a broad range of IP cameras, and enables functions such as smart alerts, rapid search, and multi-site scalability. The tool is designed to operate alongside access control, intrusion detection, and monitoring within the SecureStat HQ interface.

"SecureStat HQ is the digital backbone for our clients’ business security," said Tony Byerly, Global President & CEO of Securitas Technology. "With SecureStat HQ Video: Cloud AI, we're delivering a next-generation video experience leveraging generative natural language AI; creating a smart, simple, and adaptable video solution that integrates with other intelligent security systems like access control, intrusion, and monitoring."

GSX attendees can preview the system at Booth 1927, where the company will also release its 2026 Technology Outlook Report and host discussions with executives on security trends, operational resilience, and digital transformation.

As part of its annual GSX presence, Securitas Technology will again partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation, highlighting the group’s work supporting veterans, first responders, and their families.