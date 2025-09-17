Acoem to Highlight ATD Gunshot Detection Updates, On-Premises Cadence Software at GSX 2025

Acoem will showcase updates to its ATD gunshot detection system and introduce an on-premises option for its Cadence management software at GSX 2025 in New Orleans, September 29–October 1. The company will be at Booth 3307.

The ATD system conducts acoustic detection and classification directly on the edge, enabling PTZ cameras to automatically turn toward the source of gunfire and provide real-time situational awareness. Unlike multi-sensor, server-dependent systems, Acoem positions its single-device model as easier to deploy across campuses, utilities, and city environments.

The latest AI update for the ATD-300 sensor expands on a sound library built over three decades, with tens of thousands of new recordings added monthly from live deployments. The update is designed to reduce false positives while maintaining accuracy in complex environments. Acoem engineers also offer site-specific tuning, teaching the system to filter out nuisance sounds unique to each location.

In parallel, Acoem is previewing an on-premises version of its Cadence software, previously only cloud-based. The option is aimed at mission-critical environments that restrict outside network connections. Cadence provides a central interface for sensor setup, health monitoring, and alarm verification, with the ability to integrate with video management systems for human validation.

Live demonstrations of both the ATD system and Cadence software will be available during the show.