Genetec Adds Intelligent Automation to Security Center SaaS Investigations

Genetec has introduced new investigation features in its Security Center SaaS platform that use intelligent automation to help operators cut down the time spent searching video evidence. The company will debut the capabilities at GSX 2025 in New Orleans, Booth 1561.

Investigations in many organizations still rely on long video reviews and switching between multiple tools. Genetec's new approach consolidates workflows into a single interface, allowing operators to search for people, vehicles, or objects in live and recorded footage using natural language and filters.

How does it work?

The system automatically provides additional context, such as nearby activity, events that happened before or after an incident, and the ability to find individuals with similar appearances. These features are designed to reduce the guesswork around which camera feed to review and to streamline case building.

Security Center SaaS is built on an open architecture and supports a wide ecosystem of cameras and devices. By drawing on metadata generated by different makes and models, operators can refine searches and retrieve more relevant results.

The new capabilities, available to all Security Center SaaS users on September 29, include:

Intelligent search: Launch investigations directly from the video player by selecting a person, vehicle, or object.

Nearby activity: Identify movements near an incident within a set time window.

Entry and exit detection: Pinpoint when a subject enters or exits a scene.

Similarity detection: Locate individuals with similar appearances across multi-site and multi-vendor deployments.

The executive perspective

Genetec says the update will allow operators to review and export evidence faster while keeping traceability and privacy safeguards intact.

Jonathan Doyon, Senior Product Group Director at Genetec Inc., said that the new capabilities are exactly what security teams have been waiting for.

"Security professionals are often under pressure to quickly analyze large volumes of video and data, especially following critical incidents," said Doyon. "Our new intelligent search gives investigation teams a faster, more intuitive way to find relevant evidence, piece together timelines, and securely share results, all from a single, unified interface. With the new investigation capabilities in Security Center SaaS, we’re delivering a unified, context-aware investigation experience where operators can quickly understand what happened and act with confidence."