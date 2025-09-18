Milestone Systems to Unveil XProtect Evidence Manager at GSX and IACP 2025

Milestone Systems will introduce its new XProtect Evidence Manager at two of the security industry’s most prominent gatherings this fall: Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025, held September 29–October 1 in New Orleans (Booth 719), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference, October 18–21 in Denver (Booth 4011).

A new approach to evidence management

XProtect Evidence Manager signals a major step forward in digital evidence handling, bringing Milestone's open-platform philosophy to an area often constrained by high costs and vendor lock-in.

At GSX and IACP, attendees will see three standout features that define this new approach:

Workflow Efficiency: Simplifies case management by pulling together documents, reports, 911 calls, mobile phone data, and video into one streamlined platform.

Simplifies case management by pulling together documents, reports, 911 calls, mobile phone data, and video into one streamlined platform. License-Free Sharing: Enables secure, password-protected sharing with investigators, legal teams, and outside partners without the need for extra licenses or special software installs.

Enables secure, password-protected sharing with investigators, legal teams, and outside partners without the need for extra licenses or special software installs. Storage Freedom: Provides the choice to archive evidence on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments with storage providers like AWS, Azure, Wasabi, or existing infrastructure.

"By challenging entrenched market dynamics and introducing genuine freedom of choice, we're fundamentally disrupting how the industry approaches digital evidence," said Tim Palmquist, Vice President, Americas, Milestone Systems." GSX and IACP provide the perfect platform to demonstrate how XProtect Evidence Manager breaks down the barriers that have kept evidence management locked in proprietary silos."

Beyond law enforcement

Although built with public safety in mind, XProtect Evidence Manager was designed for any organization that needs to manage incident data. The platform integrates with Milestone’s XProtect video management software and with analytics solutions like BriefCam, giving customers the ability to build systems tailored to their specific environments.

Enhancements across the portfolio

In addition to debuting XProtect Evidence Manager, Milestone will highlight new capabilities within its broader product line. The upcoming XProtect 2025 R2 release introduces Access Control Visualization on Smart Map, allowing operators to monitor cameras, doors, card readers, and entry gates in one interface. Access-related events automatically update icons on the map, enabling faster responses to security incidents.

Live demonstrations

Security professionals can explore the new platform in live demonstrations at:

GSX 2025 – September 29–October 1, New Orleans – Booth 719

IACP 2025 – October 18–21, Denver – Booth 4011

These demos will illustrate how an open, flexible digital evidence management system can help reduce costs, streamline operations, and improve efficiency across diverse security environments.