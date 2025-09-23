SAFR Integrates Cloud-Based Facial Authentication With Genetec Security Center SaaS

SAFR, RealNetworks' physical security and access control arm, announced the integration of their SAFR SCAN Face Authentication technology with Genetec Security Center SaaS. The integration aims to reduce hardware and ownership costs by delivering end-to-end cloud access and video in a single solution.

"Through our close collaboration, SAFR SCAN hardware now connects to Security Center SaaS via a single IP connection, delivering face authentication, IP video, and door control in one solution, meeting the expectations of cloud-driven organizations," said Kris Houle, Product Line Manager, Security Center SaaS.

Key features:

Cloud-Only Deployment: No local servers or software are needed; setup and management are fully cloud-based.

Unified Identity & Access: Seamless integration with Security Center SaaS automates employee enrollment and lifecycle management.

Edge-Based Authentication: SAFR SCAN devices perform rapid, touchless facial authentication.

Standards-Based Video: ONVIF support ensures broad compatibility with existing VMS systems.

Integrated Door Control: RIO protocol allows panel-free door operation, reducing complexity and failure points.

Cost Efficiency & Reliability: Simplified architecture reduces installation, maintenance, and potential downtime.

Enhanced User Experience: Faster throughput, IP video, and intercom features streamline access while improving safety.

"Enterprises are seeking simpler, more secure, and more scalable access solutions," said John Cassise, Chief Product Officer at SAFR. "By combining Security Center SaaS with SAFR's edge AI and SCAN devices, customers can deploy a fully cloud-managed, standards-based system that reduces hardware, lowers cost, and elevates both security and user experience."

The integration will be available through SAFR and other authorized partners in October 2026. Existing Genetec customers can add SAFR SCAN devices with door control capabilities or integrate them with legacy panels, without deploying local servers.

The full suite of SAFR Facial Recognition Solutions, including this integration, will be showcased at GSX 2025, Booth 1262, in New Orleans, September 29–October 1.