Boon Edam Showcases Next-Gen Security Entrances, Biometric Integrations at GSX 2025

Boon Edam Inc. is set to demonstrate its latest integrated solutions at GSX 2025, helping organizations address evolving security risks while meeting stringent compliance requirements. Attendees can visit Booth 2739 from September 29 to October 1 to experience these innovations firsthand.

"The strongest perimeter and interior security systems demand robust entry solutions seamlessly integrated with modern sensors and management software—which is exactly what we are showcasing at GSX 2025," said Patrick Nora, Boon Edam's President and Managing Director.

Highlights of Boon Edam's showcase include:

Tourlock with Alcatraz Rock X: This high-security revolving door combines the Tourlock 180 with Alcatraz Rock X facial authentication for fast, touchless access. Advanced tailgate detection ensures reliable single-person entry in high-security environments while maintaining privacy standards.

Speedlane Compact with Alcatraz Rock X and Idemia MorphoWave Compact: A sleek optical turnstile featuring two leading biometric solutions: facial authentication on one side and frictionless fingerprint recognition on the other.

Turnlock 150 with BE Secure: Designed for indoor and outdoor high-security areas, the Turnlock 150 integrates Boon Edam's AI-powered BE Secure system. Using Time-of-Flight sensors, it detects piggybacking attempts and stops entry if more than one person tries to pass on a single credential.

Circlelock with Alcatraz Rock and Iris ID: This interlocking portal combines facial and iris recognition. StereoVision sensors prevent tailgating, while automatic sliding doors ensure only one person passes at a time.

Lifeline Speedlane Swing: Integrated with HID card readers, Lifeline is a slim, space-conscious optical turnstile featuring swinging glass barriers, precise tailgating detection, and intuitive approach sensing.

Visitors are invited to join Boon Edam at Booth 2739 on Monday, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30, with morning coffee and beignets at 9:30 a.m. and an open bar from 2:30–4:30 p.m.