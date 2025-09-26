ASSA ABLOY Brings Customer Collaboration, In-Booth Learning to GSX 2025

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions will be returning to the Global Security Exchange (GSX) show floor this year to showcase emerging technologies, an In-Booth Learning Lab, and the latest developments in door security and access control.

"We look forward to GSX every year because it gives us the chance to connect directly with the professionals who rely on our solutions every day," says Angelo Faenza, Head of Digital Access Solutions at ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas.

Access control innovation

At Booth 1255, ASSA ABLOY will feature:

Corbin Russwin ML2000 with Motorized Electric Latch Retraction The Corbin Russwin ML2000 Series MELR Mortise Locks are designed for demanding commercial and industrial environments. They feature quick, quiet latch retraction and low power consumption. These locks integrate seamlessly with access control systems, are ADA-compliant, and are certified to ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 standards. Built tough for indoor and outdoor use, they're UL fire-rated and meet strict UL294 security standards.

Bruken DL-GS3550 Digital Glass Door Lock Provide keyless access control to your all-glass interior openings with the Bruken DL-GS3550 Digital Lock from ASSA ABLOY Glass Solutions. This field-reversible device is ideal for retrofit applications and features three modes of access, including fingerprint identification, numeric passcode, and smart card. This multi-user lock requires no glass fabrication for easy installation and is compatible with single or pairs of glass doors that are 3/8" - 1/2" thick.

Control iD iDFace Max iDFace Max is the ideal device for monitoring and controlling venue access through facial identification technology. Its advanced algorithm and high-quality cameras allow the identification of up to 100,000 faces (1:N) with face liveness detection and identification of users with and without a mask. iDFace Max has an integrated SIP intercom with TCP/IP, USB, and PoE connectivity. The device also features a large 7-inch LCD touchscreen display to configure access rules and view reports.

DoorBird D31TDV IP Video Intercom The DoorBird D31TDV IP video intercom is designed for multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 1000 units, featuring a flexible mounting system with surface-mount and flush-mount options. It comes with a 7-inch touch display module, incorporating advanced features such as RFID, Bluetooth support, and a QR code reader. The intercom boasts a Sony Starvis image sensor with Full HD resolution and a 4D motion sensor for enhanced security. With remote configurability via the app, web browser, and a well-documented API interface, this intercom provides seamless integration and customization options.

Centrios Padlock The Centrios Padlock is a Bluetooth-enabled, key-free locking solution that you can access via the Centrios mobile app. With a reinforced chromed steel shackle and weather-resistant, IP67-rated construction, the Centrios Padlock delivers protection in various environments while also being rechargeable via USB-C. This device operates within the same ecosystem as all other Centrios products, providing small businesses with the flexibility to manage access to multiple openings.

Norton Rixson 4500 Low Energy Operator The 4500 Series low-energy operator is ideal for retrofits, low-ceiling spaces, and quick, hassle-free installations. Featuring the NROS (Norton Rixson Operating System) for wireless smart-device setup, a 24V wall plug, and optional pre-paired kits, it streamlines installation for busy professionals. Purpose-built for aluminum-framed glass doors, its wraparound cover conceals the operator for a clean, modern look, while included push and pull arms provide flexible mounting options. Engineered for efficiency and aesthetics, the 4500 Series simplifies every job and enhances every opening.

Securitech PARAMAXX PARAMAXX delivers multi-point deadbolt security with remote activation. Its surface-mount installation, durable 60" stainless steel housing, and factory pre-installed locks enable fast setup, while activation options include push-button, transmitter, or timed lockdown. Built for resilience, PARAMAXX features vandal-resistant construction, stainless steel deadbolts, and advanced penetration resistance, with flexible inswing or outswing models compatible with standard mortise cylinders. A mechanical "red" emergency button ensures manual release during power failure, complemented by a clear indicator showing when bolts are engaged.



Expert-led sessions

In addition to the suite of products on offer, ASSA ABLOY will be hosting an In-Booth Learning Lab. Expert-led sessions, which last 10-15 minutes and begin at the top of the hour, give attendees the opportunity to join the discussion on the future of access control.