GardaWorld Security, Crisis24, ECAM to Bring Upgraded Platforms, People Initiatives to GSX 2025

GardaWorld will highlight new technology and people-focused initiatives at GSX 2025 in New Orleans, with its businesses Crisis24, ECAM, and GardaWorld Security each bringing recent developments to the show floor.

Crisis24 is set to present an updated version of its Horizon platform, now designed to unify risk management, critical event management and communications. The platform includes enterprise-grade mass notification tools, a natural-language AI assistant called "Ask Horizon" for faster access to intelligence, and AI-generated summaries of incident reports for easier situational awareness.

ECAM will demonstrate its latest AI surveillance solution aimed at strengthening hybrid security models. By layering AI-powered detection on top of existing camera infrastructure, the system delivers real-time alerts on breaches, intrusions and suspicious behavior directly to security staff. The technology is designed to integrate with both fixed cameras and mobile surveillance units.

GardaWorld Security will highlight the impact of its "Ambassador Era" workforce program, launched in 2024 to reshape hiring, training and retention practices. The company reports the initiative has reduced turnover in the United States and supported professional development across North America, contributing to its certification as a Great Place to Work.

The three businesses will be at Booth 1941 during GSX, running September 29 to October 1.