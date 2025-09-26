Milestone and Axis Unveil First All-in-One Access Control Integration for XProtect at GSX 2025

The launch marks the first third-party software installation available through XProtect Update Manager, with AXIS Secure Entry bundled alongside AXIS Optimizer.
Sept. 26, 2025
Milestone Systems will debut a new integration with Axis Communications that combines access control and video surveillance directly within the XProtect Smart Client interface. The joint solution, called AXIS Secure Entry for XProtect, will be showcased at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025, September 29 to October 1 in New Orleans.

The launch marks the first third-party software installation available through XProtect Update Manager, with AXIS Secure Entry bundled alongside AXIS Optimizer. The move reflects Milestone's strategy to strengthen support for the millions of Axis cameras already deployed on its open-platform video management system.

Operators using XProtect can now monitor and investigate door activity, automate entry events, and review live or recorded video without switching between separate applications. The system supports up to 1,000 doors per server and 50,000 credentials, enabling centralized management of large-scale deployments.

"Being an open platform video management system, it is fundamental that XProtect provides a strong foundation for all integration," said Sebastian Döllner, Vice President for Technology Partnerships & Open Platform at Milestone. "There are millions of Axis cameras running in XProtect today, and being able to support them in the best way possible is crucial."

"Uniting access control with video is going to be a game-changer for everyone who prefers using Axis-Milestone systems," added Derek Wang, Product Manager for Access Control at Axis Communications.

Milestone will demonstrate the new integration at Booth 719 during GSX.

