Cawamo to Showcase AI Behavior Analytics for Smarter Alert Management at GSX 2025

The new capability, which applies AI to distinguish between routine activity and potentially threatening behavior, will be available for viewing at Booth 2401.
Related To: 
Sept. 26, 2025
68d6cd4e3ad33d320dc2ffb8 Untitled Design 20250926t132804

At GSX 2025 in New Orleans, Cawamo will introduce a significant upgrade to its AI-driven video platform: behavior analytics designed to reduce false and low-value alerts in command and control environments.

The new capability applies AI to distinguish between routine activity and potentially threatening behavior, filtering out the majority of nuisance intrusion detections. For operators, that means fewer distractions and more focus on alerts that signal abnormal or suspicious actions.

"This innovation is about clarity," said David Yakov, CEO of Cawamo. "Operators don’t need to waste time with meaningless alerts. With advanced behavior analytics, we are giving them the ability to focus on what truly matters."

The company says the development will simplify daily workflows, improve decision-making, and sharpen response times by cutting through noise. Cawamo will demonstrate the technology at Booth 2401 during GSX 2025, which runs from September 29 to October 1.

Book a meeting with Cawamo at GSX here.

Sign up for SecurityInfoWatch Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Neuromorphic Computing: Human Brain-like Function Meets AI
Why Strengthening Executive Protection Programs is a Critical Issue
Take Control of Your Physical Security Systems
Sponsored
Are Manual Site Surveys Costing You?
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of SecurityInfoWatch, create an account today!