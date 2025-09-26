Macnica Americas and icetana AI to Demo Self-Learning Retail Surveillance at GSX 2025

Macnica Americas and icetana AI will showcase a retail-focused, self-learning AI video surveillance system at GSX 2025 in New Orleans. The solution is designed to help a single operator monitor up to 500 cameras by alerting them only when unusual or suspicious activity occurs.

Tailored for malls and shopping centers but adaptable to universities, hotels, casinos, and correctional facilities, icetana AI continuously learns each environment to distinguish normal behavior from anomalies such as loitering, concealment of faces, aggressive movements, medical emergencies, or falls. It can also track persons of interest without relying on biometrics.

"Retail crime has become an undeniable crisis, especially as it has become increasingly well organized. Mall owners have the responsibility to protect their customers and retailers," said icetana AI CEO Kevin Brown. "It's no longer enough to review video footage after the fact. They need intelligent systems that identify precursors to crime and detect threats as they unfold so they can stop them in their tracks."

"We're in the middle of a fundamental transformation in security and building management," said Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard. "With AI, cameras now have 10x the power they once did—shifting from reactive recorders to proactive systems that prevent incidents and cut labor costs. They're also delivering smart-building insights retailers can use beyond security, from traffic patterns to occupancy tracking."

Visitors can see the solution in action at the Macnica/icetana Booth 3404 during GSX, September 29–October 1.