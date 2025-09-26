Bosch Video Systems to Showcase GenAI and AI-Enabled Cameras at GSX 2025

At GSX 2025, September 29–October 1, Bosch Video Systems will introduce new technologies that enhance situational awareness and empower faster, more informed decision-making. Visitors to Booth 1555 will see a GenAI-powered intelligent assistant, an expanded range of AI-enabled cameras, and the latest BVMS 13.0 software.

GenAI Assistant for Smarter Monitoring

IVA Pro Context combines edge-based AI with cloud-based GenAI to transform simple prompts into actionable instructions for monitoring.

AI-Enabled Cameras for High-Security Environments

The new DINION thermal 8100i camera detects intruders at distances up to 1,923 feet using advanced thermal imaging with IVA Pro Perimeter analytics. Updates to the AUTODOME 7100i family introduce IVA Pro Privacy, ensuring anonymization of people and vehicles while supporting advanced tracking, traffic monitoring, and crowd management.

Smarter Surveillance Software

The release of BVMS 13.0 brings interactive maps with real-time object movement and activity zones, giving operators an intuitive overview for quicker response and streamlined operations.

To experience these innovations, visit Bosch Video Systems at GSX Booth 1555. Video systems and solutions branded Bosch are offered by the Keenfinity Group.