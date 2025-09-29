HID Highlights Next-Generation Identity and Access Solutions at GSX 2025

At Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025, HID will showcase its latest innovations in identity and access control. Visitors to Booth 1445 will see cutting-edge mobile access technology, passwordless authentication, and an expanded portfolio of high-definition card printers and cloud-based issuance platforms.

"Security remains foundational, but today's organizations are equally focused on convenience, usability, and adaptability," said Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at HID. "As businesses modernize their access control and identity systems, HID provides a seamless bridge to mobile and remote technologies."

Key Innovations at GSX 2025

HID Mobile Access

Delivers seamless experiences across devices and platforms.

Supports HID wallet credentials and the HID Origo Bridge for rapid, no-code deployment.

Provides actionable insights and uncompromising security.

HID Signo Readers

Support a wide range of credentials, from cards and fobs to mobile wallets and government-issued IDs.

New Signo PIV mechanical keypad reader supports SP 800-162-factor authentication while maintaining sleek aesthetics.

HID Linq simplifies administration with remote configuration, firmware updates, and real-time system insights.

FIDO-Based One-Card Access

Two new Seos and MIFARE DESFire EV3 FIDO-enabled cards combine physical access with passwordless digital authentication.

Unified access, simplified deployment, and phishing-resistant FIDO 2.1 compliance.

HID FARGO HPD5000e Printer

New high-definition retransfer printer with enhanced speed, vivid color output, and AES-256 encryption.

Features UV printing and optional locks for additional security.

HID FARGO Connect

Cloud-based issuance platform enabling instant card issuance and activation, ideal for remote and distributed workforces.

When paired with HID’s latest printer lineup, it streamlines onboarding while enhancing security.

Attendees can experience these innovations firsthand at GSX Booth 1445.