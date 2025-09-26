Alcatraz Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz, a pioneer in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced its participation in GSX 2025, where the company will showcase the latest enhancements to its flagship product, Rock X, at Booth #2824. The company also revealed its certification with LenelS2 OnGuard™under its Open Access Alliance Program (OAAP). LenelS2 OnGuard is one of the world’s preeminent enterprise physical access control systems and Alcatraz is now certified against versions 8.3, 8.2 and 8.1. Alcatraz will be deploying this feature set to customers as part of its upcoming platform release in Q4.

Alcatraz Rock X combines advanced AI with a privacy-first design to secure both exterior and interior high-traffic entry points. By interfacing with LenelS2 OnGuard, which is already widely deployed across enterprises, customers can deploy directly into existing security operations, reducing friction, streamlining compliance and enhancing systems without adding complexity.

“LenelS2 OnGuard is one of the most trusted access control platforms used globally,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO and Co-Founder of Alcatraz. “By bringing Alcatraz facial authentication into that ecosystem, we’re not just offering an added layer of security, but redefining what access control can be. This is the new standard: effortless, privacy-first entry at scale for environments that demand the highest levels of trust.”

Alcatraz’s platform is designed to work natively with all major Access Control Systems, eliminating the need for custom integrations and allowing organizations to deploy biometric authentication without disrupting existing infrastructure. At the same time, Alcatraz recognizes that some enterprise environments have more complex workflows and compliance requirements. To support these needs, Alcatraz is extending its platform to interface with LenelS2 OnGuard, enabling additional automation, streamlined operations and enhanced configurability. This allows Alcatraz to expand their platform’s reach without compromising its plug-and-play simplicity.

Building on the LenelS2 OnGuard announcement, Alcatraz recently rolled out a wave of new platform features and innovations. Delivered through Alcatraz’s unique Facial Authentication-as-a-Service model (FAaaS), these new enhancements demonstrate how Alcatraz products continuously improve with ongoing updates, strengthening security, streamlining operations and supporting privacy compliance. Highlights from updates include:

Enhanced AI-powered tailgating detection: Built directly into devices, the new depth model improves detection of unauthorized entry attempts, without adding friction for authorized users.

Adaptive 2FA: Give executives and trusted users a frictionless experience with face-only authentication, while keeping 2FA in place for everyone else.

Give executives and trusted users a frictionless experience with face-only authentication, while keeping 2FA in place for everyone else. Custom consent: Collect biometric consent using your own DocuSign account, on-prem or in the cloud.

Collect biometric consent using your own DocuSign account, on-prem or in the cloud. Opt-in biometric processing (for 2FA applications): Only match faces for cardholders already enrolled, supporting stricter privacy and consent standards.

Only match faces for cardholders already enrolled, supporting stricter privacy and consent standards. SIP-based intercom support: Enables two-way voice communication at the door, using Rock X’s built-in hardware.

Trusted across Fortune 100 campuses, AI data centers, financial institutions and national R&D facilities, Alcatraz’s facial authentication platform delivers privacy-first, high-performance access control at scale. As modernization accelerates across government, critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors, Alcatraz continues to lead with real-world solutions built for the environments that demand the highest levels of trust and control.

Alcatraz will be located at Booth #2824. Additionally, Alcatraz solutions will be on display at several partner booths, including Boon Edam (#2739), Gunnebo Entrance Control (#747), RightCrowd (#2061), Smarter Security (#947) and Software House (Room 253).

To schedule a demo or connect with the Alcatraz team during GSX 2025, visit alcatraz.ai/gsx-2025 or book a meeting here.