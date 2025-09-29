March Networks Celebrates 25 Years with Expanded AI-Powered Video Solutions at GSX 2025

March Networks is celebrating its 25th anniversary by unveiling an expanded suite of AI-driven video solutions at GSX 2025.

Central to the launch is the AI3 Counting Camera, a compact all-in-one edge device delivering 360° video surveillance combined with real-time business intelligence analytics through seamless integration with Searchlight Cloud.

Designed for high-traffic environments such as retail, quick-service restaurants, transit hubs, and banking, the AI3 Camera consolidates edge-based people counting, demographic segmentation, queue monitoring, and dwell-time analysis in a single device.

Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks, stated that the AI3 removes the need to install separate cameras and counting sensors. "The AI3 offers complete situational awareness, powerful analytics, and cost savings," Strom said. "This is more than a counter or sensor."

Smart video and actionable intelligence

Paired with Searchlight Cloud, the AI3 provides actionable intelligence by way of raw foot traffic, providing users with alerts, trends, and visual dashboards paired with contextual video clips.

Key Features:

360° video with AI analytics in one device

Real-time queue, occupancy, and dwell-time alerts

Customer demographic analysis and employee exclusion tags

Accurate conversion tracking via POS integration

Multi-site dashboards to compare traffic and performance enterprise-wide

Easy installation with PoE and Searchlight Cloud integration

AI Smart Search

March Networks is also showcasing enhancements to AI Smart Search, its video investigation tool. AI Smart Search uses natural language and visual confirmation to quickly pinpoint relevant video to reduce nuisance alarms. Key upgrades include faster processing speeds, scalable architecture for long-term storage, and smart notifications for recurring searches.

"AI Smart Search dramatically reduces investigation times," said Jeff Corrall, Chief Product Officer at March Networks. "It's one of our most powerful tools for security teams and operators looking to protect assets and improve efficiencies."

Additional product launches

Other products on show at GSX include:

Visit March Networks in Booth 1527 at GSX 2025 at New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center from September 29 to October 1.