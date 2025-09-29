KEENFINITY launches Radionix as its New Intrusion Systems Brand

Munich, Germany and New Orleans, U.S.A. – Sept. 29, 2025 – KEENFINITY Group’s Intrusion & Access Business Unit launches Radionix as its new brand for intrusion alarm systems and unlocks new potential and growth opportunities.

The Radionix vision is “Mission control, for your security.” This statement encapsulates the focus on empowering users with a system that seamlessly integrates every layer of security. It answers increasing security needs and customer demand for integrated, time-saving, connected and flexible solutions. Radionix addresses various industries, from retail to education, financial and commercial sectors.

The Radionix brand is a fresh take on a trusted staple that has been on the market for decades, known for its innovation and quality. The relaunch reflects Keenfinity’s commitment to sustainable customer relationships and delivering best-in-class intrusion solutions. Radionix intrusion systems will be offered alongside Bosch-branded intrusion sensors and access control solutions.

“Radionix marks a major milestone for us as standalone business,” says Gregor Schlechtriem, CEO of Intrusion & Access at Keenfinity. “It holds a special place in the hearts of dealers, distributors, and customers across the United States and Canada. It enables us to build on our strengths, deepen key partnerships, and drive our future growth together.”

The brand's product flagship, the Radionix G Series, brings intrusion detection, access control, fire alarm and more in one centralized place connecting every component seamlessly to automatically arm, disarm, or alert to suspicious activities. Round-the-clock monitoring, instant alerts and on-site as well as remote control provide smarter, faster and more reliable data to end users in real time, making buildings work smarter and helping customers to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate worry.

First products of the Radionix G series are showcased at the GSX conference in New Orleans, U.S.A. (29 Sep – 1 Oct 2025).