Axon Unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini

Meeting today’s frontline challenges

Workplace violence and theft have escalated — especially in hospitals and retail — while staffing shortages strain response times. Healthcare workers make up just 10% of the U.S. workforce yet suffer nearly half of all nonfatal workplace injuries from violence, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. In retail, nearly 60% of security teams report witnessing workplace violence, according to Loss Prevention Magazine. A 2024 study of retailers using body-worn cameras, conducted by Adrian Beck, an emeritus professor at the University of Leicester, also found an average 37% drop in incidents of violence and verbal abuse.



ABW Mini was developed in close partnership with frontline staff and industry leaders to meet these realities head-on. Major healthcare and retail leaders are among the first partners planning to deploy the device to strengthen frontline protection.

Key capabilities

Seamless wearability: Ultra-lightweight at under 100 grams, designed for all-day comfort and to integrate naturally with existing uniforms.





Instant support at the push of a button: Panic activation with two-way voice will alert supervisors and can trigger live streaming.





Transparency everyone can see: Front-facing LED matrix signals recording and panic states.





Full-shift endurance: Lightweight design with over 12 hours of battery life.





On-brand design: Customizable device colors paired with a wide selection of LED icons and animations turn signals into brand-right, engaging moments — from alerts to fun visuals.





Companion training tool: Axon MetaCoach delivers AI-powered simulations and interactive guidance.





ABW Mini connects directly into Axon OS, Axon’s operating system that brings together cameras, sensors, communication tools, and digital assets into one secure platform. This seamless connection gives organizations clear visibility and real-time awareness from the first alert through final resolution. Alerts are routed into Axon Fusus for immediate response, stored safely in Axon Digital Asset Manager, and can be shared seamlessly with law enforcement when needed—helping keep workers and communities safer.

Availability

Axon Body Workforce Mini enters early deployments in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2026, with general availability by mid-year and expansion to additional regions to follow. Organizations interested in early access can engage now to secure priority placement. For more details, visit www.axon.com/mini.