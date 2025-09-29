Axon Unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2025 — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in public safety technology, today unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini (ABW Mini), the newest addition to its enterprise-focused body camera line, purpose-built for retail, healthcare, and other frontline workers to better protect people and property. At under 100 grams, ABW Mini is 25% smaller and lighter than current Axon cameras, yet just as durable and packed with powerful capabilities. These include enhanced communications, extended battery life, and a front-facing LED matrix display for added transparency.
“Every worker deserves to go home safe,” said Josh Isner, President of Axon. “With Axon Body Workforce Mini, we’ve taken the same connected technology trusted in public safety and reimagined it for today’s frontline—lighter, smarter, and powered by AI.”
Meeting today’s frontline challenges
Workplace violence and theft have escalated — especially in hospitals and retail — while staffing shortages strain response times. Healthcare workers make up just 10% of the U.S. workforce yet suffer nearly half of all nonfatal workplace injuries from violence, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. In retail, nearly 60% of security teams report witnessing workplace violence, according to Loss Prevention Magazine. A 2024 study of retailers using body-worn cameras, conducted by Adrian Beck, an emeritus professor at the University of Leicester, also found an average 37% drop in incidents of violence and verbal abuse.
ABW Mini was developed in close partnership with frontline staff and industry leaders to meet these realities head-on. Major healthcare and retail leaders are among the first partners planning to deploy the device to strengthen frontline protection.
Key capabilities
- Seamless wearability: Ultra-lightweight at under 100 grams, designed for all-day comfort and to integrate naturally with existing uniforms.
- Instant support at the push of a button: Panic activation with two-way voice will alert supervisors and can trigger live streaming.
- Transparency everyone can see: Front-facing LED matrix signals recording and panic states.
- Full-shift endurance: Lightweight design with over 12 hours of battery life.
- On-brand design: Customizable device colors paired with a wide selection of LED icons and animations turn signals into brand-right, engaging moments — from alerts to fun visuals.
- Companion training tool: Axon MetaCoach delivers AI-powered simulations and interactive guidance.
ABW Mini connects directly into Axon OS, Axon’s operating system that brings together cameras, sensors, communication tools, and digital assets into one secure platform. This seamless connection gives organizations clear visibility and real-time awareness from the first alert through final resolution. Alerts are routed into Axon Fusus for immediate response, stored safely in Axon Digital Asset Manager, and can be shared seamlessly with law enforcement when needed—helping keep workers and communities safer.
Availability
Axon Body Workforce Mini enters early deployments in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2026, with general availability by mid-year and expansion to additional regions to follow. Organizations interested in early access can engage now to secure priority placement. For more details, visit www.axon.com/mini.