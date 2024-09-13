Cynerio joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

Cynerio, a provider of healthcare-focused cybersecurity solutions, announced that they have become a part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISV) and managed security service providers (MSSP). MISA members have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to build a better defense against a world of increasing cybersecurity threats.

As data breaches continue to expose sensitive healthcare information, with over 118 million patients impacted in the United States in 2023, Cynerio has extended its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in the healthcare sector, with rapid expansion globally, including 25% of NHS trusts in the UK and extensive expansion in the US and EU markets. Hospitals across the globe look to Cynerio to defend their infrastructure, medical devices, and networks, keeping thousands of patients and their data safe every day.

"As healthcare organizations across the world face increasing cyber threats and ransomware attacks, keeping patients safe and data secured has never been more important," says Leon Lerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynerio. "Microsoft has long been a leader in cloud and endpoint security, and we're thrilled to be part of MISA to better serve our customers. Our integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Azure are an exciting evolution that will enable customers and partners to more easily implement comprehensive, tailored solutions that protect connected medical devices and IoT in healthcare settings."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe. Our members, like Cynerio, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster," said Alym Rayani, Vice President, Microsoft Security.

The integration between Cynerio and Microsoft Sentinel allows for customers to collect information, detect threats, investigate, and respond to security incidents across healthcare environments. Furthermore, Azure customers are able to seamlessly integrate Cynerio into their cloud estates. Cynerio customers and partners can now explore integration options directly through the MISA partner catalog, providing MSP's and customers with a more efficient way to implement healthcare-specific solutions.

The Cynerio platform contains both proactive and reactive protection measures for a multi-layered defense and centralized visibility of a hospital's IoMT, IoT, OT, IT and mobile devices.

Find and remediate critical healthcare IoT risks

Detect and stop ransomware and breaches on healthcare IoT devices

Implement Healthcare IoT device micro-segmentation without impacting medical workflows

Activate automated mitigation and remediation for vulnerable IT devices

Ensure IoT security alignment between HTM, security, network, facilities, and executive teams

Partners and customers who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Partner Catalog: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.