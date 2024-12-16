SailPoint and Imprivata enter strategic partnership to deliver identity security to healthcare organizations

SailPoint Technologies, Inc., a provider of unified identity security for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Imprivata, a digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries. Through this partnership, SailPoint will acquire Imprivata’s existing identity governance and administration business. The two companies have also agreed to become strategic go-to-market partners in healthcare, creating a security and access management alliance that will benefit healthcare organizations worldwide.

“Imprivata is a recognized leader in enterprise access management for healthcare today. They are trusted by healthcare organizations around the world to grant fast, secure access to the important systems care providers need to complete their mission-critical jobs,” said Matt Mills, SailPoint President. “This partnership is a pivotal shift in the healthcare identity security industry. By partnering, we’ll unite our identity security solution with Imprivata Enterprise Access Management seamlessly, giving our joint healthcare customers a powerful, unified, and comprehensive approach to managing and securing their digital identities.”

Transaction Details

SailPoint has acquired Imprivata’s Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) business and entered into a strategic go-to-market partnership with Imprivata, effective December 13, 2024. Through this partnership, SailPoint will promote Imprivata as its exclusive enterprise access management solutions partner in healthcare, and likewise, Imprivata will promote SailPoint as its exclusive identity security partner in healthcare. Both parties will develop high-fidelity technical integrations between Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) and SailPoint Identity Security Cloud.

SailPoint will work with acquired Imprivata IGA customers, supporting them in one of two ways. First, for those customers wishing to remain on Imprivata’s IGA platform, SailPoint will provide limited support through December 12, 2027. For those customers who are interested in migrating to Identity Security Cloud, SailPoint will work with each customer on a detailed migration plan.

Mills continued, “We are eager to welcome Imprivata IGA customers to SailPoint. Our goal is not only to support them in the near term during this transition but also, long-term, to guide them towards a modernized approach with SailPoint Identity Security Cloud. We have helped hundreds of our own customers with their modernization efforts from on-prem to cloud and have a playbook in place that helps ensure a smooth and successful transition. Imprivata IGA customers will soon have access to next-gen identity security that thousands of large, complex organizations trust to secure their business today.”

“We are excited to partner with SailPoint to combine our industry-leading identity security solutions to help healthcare organizations address their end-to-end security, compliance, and workflow challenges,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of Imprivata. “Transitioning the Imprivata IGA business to SailPoint allows Imprivata to continue to focus on delivering access management, mobile, and privileged access security solutions that deliver the most value possible to our customers.”