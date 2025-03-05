Iveda announces Pinpoint to safeguard hospital equipment with real-time tracking

Hospitals lose up to 20% of mobile assets like wheelchairs, hospital beds, and medical equipment to theft or misplacement—costing an average of $3,000 per item to the tune of millions lost annually. To solve this problem, Iveda introduces Pinpoint, its AI-powered Real-Time Location System (RTLS) already deployed at one of Taiwan’s largest hospitals.

With over 4,000 beds and multiple facilities, Changhua Christian Hospital (CCH) is one of Taiwan’s most prominent medical institutions. Like many hospitals worldwide, CCH faced constant challenges tracking critical equipment—wasting time and resources locating misplaced wheelchairs, IV pumps, and medical devices.

By deploying Iveda Pinpoint, CCH has eliminated lost and stolen equipment by providing instant, real-time tracking, ensuring essential resources are always where they need to be.

“At Changhua Christian Hospital, one of the biggest resource drains was missing wheelchairs. They needed a platform to track and manage these assets, helping them determine where they were going,” said Spencer Shih of Realink, one of Iveda’s key systems integrator partners based in Taiwan. “With Iveda Pinpoint, they discovered that patients were unintentionally taking hospital-owned wheelchairs home. By implementing Iveda Pinpoint’s Geo-Fencing feature, they now receive instant alerts whenever a wheelchair moves beyond the designated area. As a result, the hospital has significantly reduced equipment loss, saving both time and money.”

Solving the Asset Tracking Problem for Hospitals & Beyond

Iveda unveils the upgraded Iveda Pinpoint, now delivering even more precise tracking with proprietary AI-powered technology that cuts through RF noise for unmatched accuracy. As part of this new product expansion, Iveda is introducing a suite of tracking accessories to enhance operational control, including the Pinpoint E-Badge, Smart Watch, and Smart Tag. According to Markets and Markets, the global RTLS market was valued at $6.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly $16 billion by 2029.

“Hospitals like Changhua Christian Hospital lose thousands of dollars every year due to misplaced or stolen equipment like wheelchairs. With Iveda Pinpoint, we’ve solved this problem—ensuring that critical assets are always where they need to be,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda.

“This isn’t just a problem for hospitals—industries worldwide struggle with lost or stolen assets. Whether it’s medical equipment in a hospital, machinery in a factory, or inventory in a warehouse, Iveda Pinpoint gives organizations real-time visibility and control. By preventing asset loss, we’re helping businesses save money, improve efficiency, and enhance security.”