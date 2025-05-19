RapidSOS announces Global Medical Response partnership to accelerate air medical support

RapidSOS today announced a new agreement with Global Medical Response (GMR) to accelerate air ambulance requests with a single click using RapidSOS UNITE. This expansion of the product aims to transform how Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) request air medical support by instantly sharing data and tracking aircraft in real time.

Each year, more than 550,000 patients rely on air medical transport, but the traditional process and legacy technology can take up to 10 minutes to request aid. This integration allows ECCs to digitally request a GMR air ambulance in less than 60 seconds, eliminating the need for phone calls or manual data entry. Air ambulance requests will launch initially in markets served by GMR.

"This partnership reflects our shared mission to support public safety professionals with life-saving tools," said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. "By integrating air medical support into the telecommunicator workflow and removing unnecessary delays, we are enabling faster, more informed decisions that can save lives."

"Our crews are ready at a moment's notice," said Ted Van Horne, COO of Global Medical Response. "This workflow is designed to get us in the air faster, with the right information, so we can reach patients sooner. And as one of the largest providers of air medical care in the U.S., making this tool available nationally has the power to positively impact communities and patients who need us."

At the company's annual Innovation Day event, they also showcased advancements to RapidSOS HARMONY, the copilot for public safety, including:

Intelligent Data for Critical Insights: Proactive analysis of data from over 600 million connected devices provides immediate context to telecommunicators.

Centralized Communication: Unifying voice, text, and video with real-time transcription, translation, automated summaries, and keyword alerting within UNITE.

AI-Powered Automation: Automate all non-emergency inquiries.

Seamless Interoperability: Facilitating information sharing across over 22,000 public safety agencies, 5,800 CAD and other integrations, and 1 million field responders.

For more information about RapidSOS or to watch the announcements from 2025 Innovation Day, please visit http://rapidsos.com/innovation-day-2025.