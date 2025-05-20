Texas Hospital Association names CENTEGIX an Industry Partner

CENTEGIX today announced it has been named an Industry Partner by the Texas Hospital Association (THA), a designation that streamlines access to vetted, high-impact solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems across Texas.

The designation enables THA’s 400,000-member healthcare workforce to more easily implement CENTEGIX’s CrisisAlert solution, a wearable staff duress badge that enables healthcare workers to discreetly call for help.

THA represents more than 85% of Texas acute-care hospitals and healthcare systems. These providers are experiencing violence and witnessing violence against healthcare workers at unprecedented levels: approximately 98% of Texas hospitals reported that workplace violence has remained constant or increased within the last three years.

“At the Texas Hospital Association, we understand the complex and rapidly changing forces that impact efficient, quality hospital operations,” says Alex Huff, Vice President, Health Technology Innovation, Texas Hospital Association. “Our knowledge of the Texas healthcare marketplace allows us to save our hospitals valuable time vetting vendors and facilitate introductions with best-in-class vendors that can meet their needs.”

“When healthcare staff feel protected, they can focus their efforts on patient outcomes and experience,” said Andrea Greco, SVP of Healthcare Safety, CENTEGIX. “We are reducing response times and improving outcomes in the healthcare facilities we support and look forward to bringing the Safety Platform and CrisisAlert to even more facilities to protect both staff and patients.”

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and healthcare systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness of healthcare for all Texans.

Since 2023, THA has supported legislation to keep healthcare workers safe. Lawmakers signed off on two new measures in 2024:

Senate Bill 240 requires hospitals and other health systems to establish and implement a workplace violence prevention committee, plans, and policies.

Senate Bill 840 makes it a third-degree felony to assault hospital personnel anywhere on hospital property.

To learn more about CENTEGIX in Texas hospitals, click here.