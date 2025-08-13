HID Acquires Intelligent Observation to Expand Healthcare RTLS Capabilities

HID has acquired Intelligent Observation, a Miami-based provider of hand hygiene compliance technology, in a move to strengthen its Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) portfolio for the healthcare market.

The Intelligent Observation platform is designed to help healthcare facilities reduce hospital acquired infections by monitoring and improving hand hygiene practices. Its hardware detects when healthcare workers are near sanitation stations and records whether proper sanitization occurs. The data is transmitted to a cloud-based dashboard that compiles reports using SaaS and near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) technology.

The system includes wearable NFMI devices with centimeter-level location accuracy and an interactive SaaS dashboard that delivers near real-time compliance data. Administrators can access facility-wide, room-level, and isolation room reports, track handwashing duration, use infection tracing tools, and provide individual hand hygiene scorecards directly to staff.

Founded in 2019, Intelligent Observation will operate within HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area and merge into its RTLS Business Unit. The company will leverage HID’s sales network and global resources to expand its reach.

HID executives said the acquisition supports the company’s goal of delivering best-in-class RTLS solutions for safer, more efficient healthcare environments. Intelligent Observation CEO Seth Freedman stated that joining HID will help the company further its mission to reduce hospital acquired infections through innovative technology.