Athena Security Launches “Second Look” AI X-Ray Screening System for Multi-Site Security

Athena Security has introduced a centralized X-ray screening platform that pairs AI with human oversight to reduce errors in threat detection. Called “Second Look,” the system is designed for multi-site environments and adds another layer of review beyond on-site operators.

The company points to well-documented challenges in security screening: fatigue, low prevalence of threats, and camouflage tactics that make dangerous items harder to spot. Studies have shown that screeners can miss rare threats up to 30 percent of the time, while AI models often struggle with cluttered or occluded images. Athena’s approach is to combine fast automated scanning with targeted human verification.

The system can be staffed by either customer-provided screeners or Athena-trained personnel. Bags are scanned by local AI and flagged for immediate on-site review if something looks suspicious. If the scan is marked clear, the image is sent to a central hub where a more advanced AI reevaluates it for a "second look." Any questionable results are then routed to trained human operators who provide the final judgment.

The whole process is designed to finish within 5 to 7 seconds.

"In security, the human element is both our greatest strength and our most significant vulnerability," said Lisa Falzone, co-founder and President of Athena Security. "Our new solution recognizes that AI is a powerful tool, but it's not infallible. By combining AI's speed with the trained human eye, we've created a system that is not only more efficient, but fundamentally safer for everyone."

The platform runs on an Apple iPad, which the company says simplifies deployment and training. Check out the app here.