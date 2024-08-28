NIST's Post-Quantum Standards address emerging quantum threats

The alarm sent out by expert cryptographers regarding the threat of future quantum computing capabilities is growing louder, and finally is being heard.

Help is on the way, as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently published its first set of standards for post-quantum cryptography: ML-KEM (originally known as CRYSTALS-Kyber), ML-DSA (previously known as CRYSTALS-Dilithium) and SLH-DSA (initially submitted as SPHINCS+). For many companies, from small businesses to large enterprises, the time is now to start implementing these algorithms.

It's a substantially large opportunity, with analysts at Grand View Research estimating the Quantum Cryptography Market is set to grow at a whopping 38.3% CAGR through to more than $4.6 billion by 2030. Behind the scenes are developers working with artificial intelligence (AI) to be provide a more future proof environment, including from Scope AI Corp., Veritone, Inc., BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., IonQ, Inc., and Tenable Holdings, Inc.

Wasting no time after closing its quantum security technology acquisition the QSE Quantum Gateway, Scope AI Corp. recently announced it's further improved QSE's scalability and speed. Scope's QSE Technology product suite offers scalable, quantum-resilient encryption and storage solutions, protecting sensitive data against current and future cyber threats, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice for securing digital assets across various industries.

These newly announced improvements were driven by Scope's proprietary entropy resampling engine and hardware accelerated optimizations. As a result, Scope's QSE Quantum Gateway can now handle individual requests in the sub-millisecond range and can handle millions of concurrent users per instance.

"In today's fast-paced digital environment, scalability and speed are not just nice-to-haves; they are critical to business success," said Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI Corp. "These enhancements are a direct response to the evolving needs of our customers, and they represent our unwavering commitment to delivering a secure product that not only meets but exceeds expectations. We're proud to be pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Quantum Entropy as a Service industry."

As per Scope's release, the QSE Quantum Gateway has indeed achieved significant milestones in scalability, speed, and reliability. It now offers seamless scalability to support delay-free key-generation ceremonies at client locations, ensuring businesses can grow without being hindered by outdated security software. Optimizations have reduced latency by 99%, resulting in faster encryption, decryption, and key-generation, along with quicker data processing and real-time responsiveness. Additionally, the Gateway's global reliability has been enhanced, providing improved uptime across all regions, making it an ideal solution for businesses with a worldwide presence.

"As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on consistently improving our QSE platform to further serve our customers' growth and security needs," said Sean Prescott, Founder & CTO of Scope AI Corp. "These enhancements are just the beginning—we're already working on the next wave of improvements that will keep QSE Group at the forefront of the industry."

Also mentioned in the press release is Scope's next order of business, which will be a Board-approved name change to Scope Technologies Corp., with no change to the trading symbol SCPE.

Back in April, researchers at cybersecurity company UpGuard discovered that key government contractor Veritone, Inc. had left two databases exposed on servers hosted on Microsoft's government cloud. The event didn't go ignored, as Veritone made adjustments, and would go on to win a Netty Award in August for "Best Use of AI for Accessibility" recognizing Veritone's innovative use of artificial intelligence to enhance communication accessibility for individuals with speech and voice disabilities.

In the same month, Veritone also announced a strategic collaboration with AWS to unlock AI at scale. The agreement is set to leverage Veritone's and AWS' unique strengths to accelerate cloud-native enterprise AI and generative AI innovation for new and existing customers in the media, entertainment, sports, talent acquisition and public sectors.

"Collaborating with AWS as our preferred cloud provider is another step in helping our customers become cloud-native and enabling them to transform their operations with AI," said Ryan Steelberg, President and CEO of Veritone. "Together we unlock new levels of scalability, performance and creativity in AI initiatives with an array of solutions and consulting services."

With the announcement of a new shared IDIQ contract with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), leading emerging tech partner for enterprise and defense, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. saw its shares soar on the optimism. As per the new contract, BigBear.ai is being contracted to support the Office of Information Technology (AIT) with a $2.4 billion shared ceiling over ten years, which will enable the FAA to acquire a full rante of IT capabilities, solutions, and emerging technologies, offering state-of-the-art IT-related service solutions.

BigBear.ai will assist the other contractor named, Concept Solutions, in managing information systems across the nation, offering support for administrative, financial, and security programs. This collaboration aims to improve operational and facility management, while also helping to advance existing programs and introduce innovative solutions that align with the FAA's strategic goals, including upcoming technology modernization efforts.

"Through this contract, BigBear.ai brings to FAA and the Concept Solutions team a long-term sustainment partner, far beyond initial implementation of off-the-shelf technology," shared Robert Wedertz, SVP, Federal at BigBear.ai. "Our proven history of supporting the U.S. Government has enabled us to rapidly modernize myriad bespoke solutions, facilitate deep integration, and provide embedded support. These core tenets of BigBear.ai partnerships distinguish us in the Federal space and we are privileged to be part of this team."

Gaining more recognition as a leader in the quantum computing industry, IonQ, Inc. recently announced that winners of this year's annual UK Quantum Hackathon used IonQ quantum computers and Classiq's software among several other quantum systems, when developing solutions for novel quantum applications.

"We're delighted that IonQ's quantum computers were used by the best and brightest quantum computing talent in the UK," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "It's inspiring to be part of an incredible event that fosters the next generation of quantum leaders. The fact that the first place winning team – and, in fact, all three winners – used IonQ for their projects is humbling and an incredible honor."

IonQ also recently announced the delivery of its innovative ion trap to its European quantum data center in QuantumBasel, marking an important milestone in the manufacturing of the company's most powerful and scalable system, the IonQ Forte Enterprise, which will scale to 35 algorithmic qubits (#AQ) and be capable of considering more than 34 billion different possibilities simultaneously.

Exposure management company Tenable Holdings, Inc. also recently announced it had been recognized as the Top Performer in Cloud Security by CRN in its CRN 2024 Annual Report Card Award. The announcement came just over a week after Tenable unveiled its industry-leading vulnerability intelligence data and response capabilities to expose and close priority threats that drive up risk.

"Without threat context and research insights, every vulnerability is a priority, creating a high-stress, low efficiency whack-a-mole scenario for security teams," said Gavin Millard, VP of Product Management for Vulnerability Management for Tenable. "Tenable is unleashing more than two decades of carefully curated exposure data to enable security teams to focus on the risk that matters most to their organization and communicate succinctly to stakeholders. The enriched intelligence and contextualization take prioritization and response to a new level, providing security teams with the critical data needed to identify and reduce risk."

Over the past 20 years, Tenable has gathered and analyzed 50 trillion data points on over 240,000 vulnerabilities. This extensive and detailed database enhances Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence, providing the deep context needed for efficient and proactive defense.

