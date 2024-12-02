Endeavor Business Media Announces Rodney Bosch as Editor-in-Chief of SecurityInfoWatch.com

With Rodney’s 18 years of industry journalism experience, the EBM Security Group features an unprecedented level of experience and knowledge from a security media provider: Editorial Director Steve Lasky has covered the industry in various roles since 1986; Security Business magazine Editor-in-Chief Paul Rothman since 2001; and Locksmith Ledger Senior Editor Paul Ragusa since 2016 and Managing Editor Emily Pike since 1990. That’s a combined 122 years of covering the security industry.

“Rodney’s years of security industry experience is a welcome addition to our staff,” Lasky said. “We are all excited for him to hit the ground running, bring a fresh perspective, and deliver the depth and breadth of industry coverage that audiences have come to expect from SecurityInfoWatch.”

For editorial inquiries or content pitches, contact Rodney Bosch at [email protected].

About the EBM Security Group

The Endeavor Business Media Security Group includes SecurityInfoWatch.com, the security industry’s premier online portal for breaking security news and analysis, original content, new product coverage, webinars, e-newsletters, the Security DNA Podcast, and more. The EBM Security Group also includes Security Business magazine and Locksmith Ledger magazine, the industry’s only 12-time monthly printed publications, and the digital Security Technology Executive (STE) magazine.

About Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Endeavor Business Media was formed in 2017 to acquire and operate business media brands, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 700 employees, 9,000 customers and a database of over 12 million business professionals. The company serves business professionals and marketers in key business sectors such as aviation, buildings, construction, dental, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, networking systems, public safety, transportation, and water. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Independence, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.