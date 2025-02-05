Johnson Controls taps Danaher executive Joakim Weidemanis as next CEO

As former CEO, Oliver helmed the company's transformation into a "pure-play building solutions provider." The Board of Directors, in selecting Weidemanis, hopes to leverage his expertise in scaling global companies using customer-oriented strategies to further this aim.

"The Board identified Joakim as uniquely suited to lead Johnson Controls during its next chapter of growth as a pure-play provider of comprehensive solutions for commercial buildings," said Jürgen Tinggren, lead independent director of the Johnson Controls Board. "Joakim's approach to leading service-oriented businesses aligns well with both the Johnson Controls approach and our end-to-end operating model. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated remarkable ability as an operator of large global businesses, scaling both organically and inorganically, and is adept in shaping product portfolios and leveraging technology to deliver best-in-class financial performance."

Tinggren continued, "As we have made substantial progress in our transformation, George has set the stage for Johnson Controls to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. On behalf of the Johnson Controls Board, we thank him for his remarkable leadership over the last eight years."

In his 13-year tenure at Danaher, Weidemanis was most recently the Executive Vice President, Diagnostics and China. In this position, he led a $15 billion group comprised of eight global technology companies through a period of significant growth with strategic acquisitions. His previous roles included executive positions at Mettler Toledo and ABB, with a 30-year career that took him across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

"As I come to know Johnson Controls, I am energized by its mission-driven culture and strong 140-year legacy of developing market-leading technology and solutions that enable customers to manage their facilities in a smarter, more sustainable and more productive way," said Weidemanis. "I am deeply passionate about leading global technology-driven businesses that help customers advance their goals and make a meaningful, positive impact on society. I look forward to leveraging my experience and the foundation George and the team have built to deliver on the company's full potential for customers, employees and shareholders."