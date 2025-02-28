Pye-Barker Fire & Safety expands Midwest presence with Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety added three new Nebraska locations to its ever-growing roster of territories with the acquisition of Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment this Thursday.

Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, a North Platte-based provider of fire protection equipment services, has spent the last 30 years expanding its reach throughout the Midwest to include Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Kansas.

The company's technicians will use Pye-Barker's resources to continue serving their Midwest customers with specialized services in fire sprinkler systems, fire alarms, and fire extinguishers. Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment also provides installation and support for several commercial security options, including access control, CCTV surveillance solutions, and intercom systems.

"Joining the Pye-Barker team provides us with the capability to enhance our customer services and effectively promote fire safety in Nebraska and the broader Midwest," said Conrad Buhrman, owner of Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, in a statement.

The team, which emphasizes its dedication to "community safety and quality workmanship," falls in line with Pye-Barker's mission to build a family of family businesses.

"Pye-Barker's integrity and unwavering commitment to maintaining the legacies of local businesses confirmed they were the right choice for us in the acquisition and growth process," added Buhrman.

"We are drawn to companies that strive to truly make a difference in their community, and Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment does that every day," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. "This acquisition allows us to expand our reach, offer a broader range of fire protection services, and ultimately better serve individuals and businesses across America's Heartland."

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.