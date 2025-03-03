NAPCO shakes up sales roster with key appointments

NAPCO Security Technologies today announced the internal promotion of Elliot Bean as the company's new Director of Distribution. In this role, he will oversee and drive the channel management of NAPCO's product lines, promotions, stocking levels, distribution activities, and events across its security, access, and locking divisions. Bean will report directly to Stephen Spinelli, NAPCO's SVP of Sales.

Previously the Regional Sales Manager of NAPCO's Security & Fire Division in the NY Metro area, Bean is noted in the company's official announcement as having a "strong background in both planning and negotiations and is well-known and well-versed in all facets of security distribution." His background includes decades of security sales leadership experience at CBC AMERICA, Broadsight Systems, and Nortek.

Succeeding Bean as Regional Sales Manager NY Metro is Kevin Britch, a former NY security installer with expertise in security distribution and technology. As RSM, Britch will be responsible for supporting dealers with product information and training and will report to Troy Bonnano, Director of Sales, Fire & Security, North.

NAPCO encourages those with introductions, inquiries, or congratulations to contact its newest sales leaders: