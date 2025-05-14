ICT promotes Pat Alvaro to Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America

Integrated Control Technology (ICT) announced the promotion of Pat Alvaro to Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America. In this role, Alvaro will be responsible for overseeing the company’s North American operations, managing regional initiatives, and supporting dealer and integrator partnerships, with special focus on the latter.

Over the course of Alvaro’s eight years with ICT, he has played a significant role in the development of its dealer network and in its market expansion in the region. His sales leadership, driven by 30 years of security marketing experience, earned him the acclaim of ICT Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Hayden Burr, who commented that he has “consistently demonstrated his expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering value for our partners and customers.”

Alvaro’s position is one piece of a larger leadership transition strategy, with the promotion of Andy Bane to CEO earlier this year set to bolster the company’s operations in the U.S. ICT is targeting growth in Canada as well, with several high-profile projects, including Vancouver’s University of British Columbia. Its Canadian office relocated to a larger building in February as expansion accelerated.

“This promotion reflects on Pat’s exceptional leadership and the importance of the North American market to ICT’s global growth strategy,” said Andy Bane, CEO of ICT.