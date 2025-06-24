RaaS Market Projected to Grow 18% Annually Through 2032

The global Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is on track to grow significantly over the next decade, with projections indicating an annual growth rate of more than 18% through 2032, according to a new Global Market Insights (GMI) report.

Valued at $1.7 billion in 2023, the market is expected to see particularly strong momentum in the manufacturing and professional services sectors.

AMRs and industry-specific solutions drive RaaS adoption

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are playing a key role in this growth, with their ability to autonomously navigate dynamic environments making them a flexible and cost-effective solution for industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Unlike traditional robots, AMRs do not require extensive infrastructure changes, which enhances their appeal for scalable deployment.

The RaaS market is segmented by type, application, end use and region. Professional service robots currently dominate the landscape and are projected to generate more than $5 billion in revenue by 2032. These robots are increasingly used in healthcare, hospitality and customer service roles — ranging from patient support and hotel deliveries to front-desk reception duties. AI integration enables these machines to interact intelligently with people while allowing human staff to focus on higher-level tasks.

In terms of end use, the manufacturing sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20% over the forecast period. Robotics solutions such as collaborative robots (cobots) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are being adopted for applications like assembly, welding and material handling. Enhanced by AI and machine learning, these systems improve precision, adaptability and workplace safety while helping manufacturers reduce costs and speed up production timelines.

Regionally, North America led the RaaS market in 2023 with over 35% share. The United States remains a key driver, supported by widespread technology adoption across sectors and a strong focus on innovation. Companies are turning to RaaS to streamline operations and improve efficiency, from automated warehouse logistics to advanced manufacturing solutions.

As industries continue to prioritize automation and efficiency, the RaaS market is expected to remain a dynamic and fast-evolving segment in the global robotics landscape.