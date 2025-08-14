Voting Opens for the 2025 SecurityInfoWatch Readers’ Choice Awards

SecurityInfoWatch has officially opened voting for the 2025 Readers’ Choice Product Awards, inviting integrators, installers, and other security professionals to select the most outstanding products introduced between April 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025.

Cast your vote here!

Voting will remain open through September 26, 2025. Winners will be decided by popular vote across 20 product categories, with each IP address eligible to place one vote per category. Voters can select their preferred product in each category or choose “No Choice” if none apply, with links provided to product descriptions on SecurityInfoWatch.

Product Categories

Access Control Hardware

Access Control Software

Alarm Systems & Accessories

Business Management Software & Solutions

Cybersecurity Hardware & Software

Door Hardware & Locks

Emergency Communications & Mass Notification

Fire & Life Safety

Installation & Training Tools and Software

Intercoms & Visitor Management

IT Networking & Cabling Products

Monitoring Solutions

Power Supplies

Sensors

Smart Home & Residential Security

Threat Detection

Video Analytics and AI Software

Video Surveillance/Data Storage, Playback & Transmission

Video Surveillance Cameras

VMS & Enterprise Security Management Software

The product that receives the most votes will be crowned the 2025 Readers’ Choice Product Awards winner. Second-place victors will receive an Honorable Mention, as will the third-place submission if it is in a large category.

Winning products will be announced on SecurityInfoWatch on November 18, 2025. Top Products and Honorable Mentions will feature in the Winter 2025 “Big Book” product guide, published in the December issues of Security Business Magazine, Security Executive, and Locksmith Ledger International.

Reach out to Paul Rothman, Editor of Security Business Magazine, for more information.

Previous Readers' Choice Winners

2024 Readers' Choice Winners

2023 Readers' Choice Winners

2022 Readers' Choice Winners