Voting Opens for the 2025 SecurityInfoWatch Readers’ Choice Awards

SecurityInfoWatch has officially opened voting for the 2025 Readers’ Choice Product Awards, inviting integrators, installers, and other security professionals to select the most outstanding products introduced between April 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025.
Cast your vote here!
Voting will remain open through September 26, 2025. Winners will be decided by popular vote across 20 product categories, with each IP address eligible to place one vote per category. Voters can select their preferred product in each category or choose “No Choice” if none apply, with links provided to product descriptions on SecurityInfoWatch.
Product Categories
- Access Control Hardware
- Access Control Software
- Alarm Systems & Accessories
- Business Management Software & Solutions
- Cybersecurity Hardware & Software
- Door Hardware & Locks
- Emergency Communications & Mass Notification
- Fire & Life Safety
- Installation & Training Tools and Software
- Intercoms & Visitor Management
- IT Networking & Cabling Products
- Monitoring Solutions
- Power Supplies
- Sensors
- Smart Home & Residential Security
- Threat Detection
- Video Analytics and AI Software
- Video Surveillance/Data Storage, Playback & Transmission
- Video Surveillance Cameras
- VMS & Enterprise Security Management Software
The product that receives the most votes will be crowned the 2025 Readers’ Choice Product Awards winner. Second-place victors will receive an Honorable Mention, as will the third-place submission if it is in a large category.
Winning products will be announced on SecurityInfoWatch on November 18, 2025. Top Products and Honorable Mentions will feature in the Winter 2025 “Big Book” product guide, published in the December issues of Security Business Magazine, Security Executive, and Locksmith Ledger International.
Reach out to Paul Rothman, Editor of Security Business Magazine, for more information.