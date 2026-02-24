NAPCO Adds Frank Alvernaz to National Accounts Team

Frank Alvernaz joins NAPCO Security Technologies as Business Development Manager, supporting national and strategic accounts as part of the company’s expanded National Accounts team.

Alvernaz joins the team under the leadership of Duane Warehime, Vice President of National Accounts. In his new role, he will support NAPCO’s national and strategic accounts, with a focus on relationship development, identifying growth opportunities and enhancing support across the company’s portfolio of commercial fire, intrusion, access control and locking solutions.

Based in Northern California, Alvernaz will work closely with regional field sales teams and independent representatives. The company said his addition reinforces its commitment to providing dedicated resources and consistent engagement for its largest customers.

“Frank’s addition to the National Accounts team reflects our continued investment in people and partnerships. Working closely with myself and the national accounts team, he will help drive alignment, responsiveness and long-term value for our customers,” Warehime said in a statement.

Alvernaz brings 36 years of experience in the professional fire and life safety industry. According to the company, his background will help strengthen NAPCO’s ability to support complex, multi-location customers across commercial, institutional and multifamily markets.

The expanded National Accounts team structure reflects NAPCO’s broader emphasis on collaboration, service and strategic growth as it works to deepen engagement with key accounts nationwide.