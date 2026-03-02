Security Industry Confidence Climbs in Early 2026 Survey

January–February 2026 Security Market Index survey results show 84% of respondents rating current business conditions as excellent or good, with only 4% reporting fair or poor performance. Source: SIA

Confidence across the security industry strengthened at the start of 2026, according to the latest installment of the Security Market Index (SMI) from the Security Industry Association (SIA).

The January-February 2026 SMI climbed to 64, a nine-point increase over the November-December 2025 reading and notably above the 12-month average of 56. An index score above 50 signals expansion, indicating that industry activity and expectations have moved further into growth territory.

Survey respondents reported solid current business conditions. Eighty-four percent described conditions at their companies as either excellent (31%) or good (53%), while 12% characterized them as average. Only a small percentage reported weaker performance. The results reflect renewed momentum following a more cautious close to 2025.

The SMI is based on a bimonthly survey of SIA member executives and measures both current conditions and three-month projections across key business indicators, including sales, employment, marketing spending, capital investment, research and development and production levels. Together, the data provide a macro-level snapshot of sentiment and near-term expectations across the security marketplace, according to SIA.

Forward-looking optimism was particularly strong in the latest survey. Nearly nine in 10 respondents expect business conditions to improve over the next three months, pointing to anticipated stability or expansion as companies move through the first quarter. Executives cited continued demand for security technologies and services, as well as sustained investment in innovation, as key drivers of confidence.

In commentary accompanying the report, SIA Board Chair Scott Dunn highlighted the sector’s resilience, noting that innovation and adaptability helped companies navigate ongoing federal budget uncertainty and other challenges last year and set the stage for “an outstanding 2026.”

Published every two months, the SMI is designed to serve as a barometer of industry confidence rather than a direct measure of revenue, according to SIA.

To read the full report, as well as access previous SMI editions, go here.