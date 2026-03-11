Loyva Named Exclusive Business Solutions Partner by PSA Security Network

Loyva announced it has partnered with PSA Security Network as an Exclusive Business Solutions Partner, making its e-signature and contract management platform available to the organization’s network of security integrators and dealers.

The partnership places Loyva among only ten approved software solutions in PSA’s partner ecosystem, which the company describes as the largest security integrator network in North America.

Through the agreement, PSA members will gain access to Loyva’s platform for electronically signing, securely storing and sharing contracts. The platform is designed to help integrators improve compliance and operational speed while managing contract-related workflows.

According to the company, the partnership also aims to streamline contract processes that can create operational friction for security integration businesses. By simplifying contract management, PSA members may be better positioned to support growth initiatives such as financing, audits and mergers and acquisitions.

“This partnership with PSA is about removing friction from one of the most critical parts of a security business — contracts,” said Naomi Withers, VP of strategy at Loyva. “By combining PSA’s industry leadership with Loyva’s secure, easy-to-use e-sign, contract, and vaulting platform, we’re helping members move faster, stay compliant, and support long-term growth initiatives, including financing, audits, and M&A, by building trust into every agreement they manage.”

PSA’s partner ecosystem focuses on vetted solutions intended to support the operational needs of security integrators. Loyva’s selection as one of ten approved Business Solutions Partners reflects what the company says is a purpose-built design for the security industry and its ability to deliver value to PSA members.

Loyva will also showcase its platform at ISC West 2026 in the Start-Up in Security section at booth No. 35071-15. Attendees can visit the booth for a live demonstration and to learn more about how the platform supports contract operations for security businesses.

ISC West will take place March 23–27, 2026, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.