Minuteman Security & Life Safety Earns Genetec 2025 Channel Partner Award for USA East Region

Minuteman Security & Life Safety has been recognized with the Genetec 2025 Channel Partner Award for USA East Region Partner, highlighting the company’s regional sales performance, year-over-year growth, and service across the Genetec portfolio.

The company, which was also named the 2025 SDM Systems Integrator of the Year, continues to expand its presence as one of North America’s fastest-growing security and life safety integrators. The award reflects Minuteman’s engagement with the Genetec ecosystem, including its use of the Genetec Portal and ongoing CPNA certifications through Genetec University, demonstrating its technical expertise and focus on delivering advanced security solutions.

Ron Oetjen, CEO of Minuteman Security & Life Safety, said the partnership with Genetec has played a key role in enabling the company to deliver scalable solutions to customers. He added that the recognition underscores the collaboration between the two organizations and the trust customers place in their jointly designed and deployed systems.

The Genetec Channel Partner Awards recognize achievements in innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in deploying Genetec solutions. The program highlights the contributions of the company’s North American channel partner network in delivering physical security and intelligence solutions across the United States and Canada.

Alain Bissada, Area Vice President of Sales, North America at Genetec Inc., said this year’s award recipients demonstrated strong expertise and commitment, delivering measurable growth, strengthening customer relationships, and providing security solutions tailored to complex operational needs. He added that their leadership continues to raise the standard across the partner network.

Award winners are selected based on criteria including sales performance, customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and innovation in deploying Genetec solutions.