SIA Names Mike Mathes Board Chair, Announces New Directors at The Advance 2026

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed Mike Mathes, executive vice president at Convergint, as chair of its Board of Directors, the organization announced during The Advance, its annual membership meeting held March 24 at ISC West.

Mathes will lead the SIA Executive Committee for 2026, which also includes Immediate Past Chair Scott Dunn, president of Dunn Strategic Advisory; Secretary Dave Ilardi, senior vice president and president of the Americas at Allegion; Treasurer John Nemerofsky, chief operating officer at SAGE Integration; and At-Large Officer Tara Dunning, vice president of converging technologies, global strategy and sales at Wesco.

SIA also introduced two new members to its Board of Directors, each serving an initial two-year term from 2026 to 2028: John Maffey, president and CEO of M3T Corporation, and James Marcella, director of industry associations at Axis Communications.

In addition, the association confirmed six returning board members for the 2026–2028 term: Alex Castaneda of Motorola Solutions, Andrew Elvish of Genetec, Brian Harrell of FirstEnergy, Björn Lidefelt of HID Global, Lee Odess of The Access Control Collective, and Julaine Simmons of M.C. Dean.

“On behalf of the SIA team and our members, I am thrilled to congratulate our new Board of Directors chair, Mike Mathes, as well as our new board members and the SIA Executive Committee for assuming their roles for the 2026–2028 term. The SIA Board of Directors is a committed, impressive and knowledgeable group of expert leaders in security, and their service on the board helps us to drive the association and our industry forward,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “We also thank our immediate past chair, Scott Dunn, and outgoing board members James Rothstein, Tom Cook and Teresa Wu for their impact and leadership in guiding SIA in a number of strategic areas.”

SIA noted that its Board of Directors is composed of industry professionals representing a wide range of interests across the security sector.

The announcement was made during The Advance 2026, held March 24 at ISC West. During the meeting, attendees reviewed official association business, heard remarks from Mathes on how complexity, technology and collaboration are shaping the industry, met board nominees, participated in elections and recognized volunteer achievements. The event also honored recipients of several annual awards and included discussions on market intelligence for the year ahead.