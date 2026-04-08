Mission 500 Honors Industry Leaders and Organizations at 2026 Awards Ceremony

Mission 500 brought together security industry leaders on March 26 for its annual Awards Ceremony, recognizing individuals and organizations for their contributions to service, philanthropy, and community engagement. The event took place at The Bridge on the show floor during ISC West 2026.

The nonprofit, which supports children in need across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, presented its 2026 Humanitarian Award to Fredrik Nilsson, Vice President of the Americas at Axis Communications. The award honors individuals in the security industry who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to giving back. Mission 500 highlighted Nilsson’s leadership in fostering a culture of philanthropy at Axis Communications through initiatives such as Axis Community Day and ongoing support for charitable causes. A founding member of the Mission 500 board, he has consistently supported the organization’s mission and encouraged broader industry involvement.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award was presented to RX Global in recognition of its continued efforts to support communities in need. Mission 500 cited the company’s RXCares program, which provides employees with dedicated volunteer time, enabling participation in volunteerism, fundraising, and community impact initiatives.

Mission 500 also presented its Chairman’s Award, now in its second year, to individuals who have gone above and beyond in their support of the organization. Honorees included Jeffrey Eichenlaub, Executive Director at Serve All NY and a Mission 500 board member, recognized for his leadership in care pack build initiatives, and Phil Leverette, CEO of ECT Fire & Security, for his ongoing commitment to the organization’s mission, including participation in the 2025 Service Trip and continued support behind the scenes.

In addition to the awards, the ceremony recognized top performers from the Mission 500 5K/2K, which was held earlier that morning at Sunset Park. In the men’s division, Jacob Erdman placed first, followed by James Goddard in second and Brennen Quigley in third. In the women’s division, Cathy Hartwell took first place, with Amanda Hoskins finishing second and Courtney Terlecki placing third. Alarm.com was named the fastest team, while HID received recognition as the best dressed team.

Awards were also presented to top participants across multiple age groups, underscoring strong engagement from across the security industry.

“The security industry is known for its dedication to protecting others, and it’s that same dedication that shines through in the way we serve others,” said Jason Lutz, Chair of Mission 500. “While there is no one right way to give back, the people and organizations recognized here set an example of service we can all learn from.”