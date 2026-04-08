SIA Names Amanda Garzon as Chief Operating Officer

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed Amanda Garzon as chief operating officer, a role in which she will oversee strategic execution and daily operations for the organization.

Garzon is responsible for aligning internal functions and ensuring the delivery of SIA’s programs and initiatives. She brings experience from both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Most recently, she served as COO of the Hydrocephalus Association, where she supported organizational growth and expanded programs across a national network that included patients, caregivers, clinicians, researchers and industry partners. During her tenure, she also led development of HydroAssist, a mobile app designed to help patients and caregivers manage hydrocephalus treatment.

In recognition of her leadership, the Hydrocephalus Association established the Amanda Garzon Visionary Leadership Award, presented annually. Garzon was also named one of the Top 20 Advocacy Professionals by the Advocacy Association in 2025. She is a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Alumni Association and previously served as a Woodrow Wilson School Graduate Fellow at Princeton University.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said Garzon’s addition positions the association to deliver increased value to members and expand its influence globally. He noted that her experience and perspective will enhance SIA’s effectiveness, improve responsiveness to members and support delivery of programs in efficient and innovative ways. Erickson added that members will benefit from working with her as the organization builds on its offerings.

SIA also announced several additional staff appointments, including Briana Jeter as senior manager of marketing and events, Courtney Kay as manager of industry relations and Nicholas Matzerath as coordinator of member services.

The association said its staff remains focused on supporting members and advancing organizational initiatives, with more information about team members available on the SIA website.