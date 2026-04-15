Principal Intervenes in Oklahoma School Shooting, Video Shows

Surveillance footage shows a high school principal confronting and restraining an armed suspect after shots were fired inside the building, an action authorities say helped prevent further injuries.
April 15, 2026
3 min read
69e0182936786e6d725434d9 Ok Principal

Surveillance video captures the moment Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore confronts and subdues an armed suspect in the school lobby after shots were fired.

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a high school principal in Oklahoma tackled and disarmed a gunman inside his school, an act authorities say likely prevented a mass shooting.

The incident occurred April 7 at Pauls Valley High School, where officials say a 20-year-old former student entered the building armed with a handgun and began firing in the lobby.

Video of the encounter shows students fleeing as Principal Kirk Moore rushes toward the suspect, wrestles him to the ground and removes the weapon with the help of another staff member.

Moore was shot in the leg during the confrontation but continued to restrain the gunman until law enforcement arrived, according to authorities. No students were injured.

In a statement released by Pauls Valley Public Schools, Moore said, “Words alone cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from the Pauls Valley community,” adding, “This support is the reason I am healthy and recovering today.”

He also pointed to training and preparation as critical factors, stating, “so many educators around the country… prepare for these events through training and careful assessment of the threats,” and added, “I am grateful that my instincts and training, as well as God’s hand, were available to me on Tuesday.”

Moore thanked responding agencies, including local police, fire departments and state and federal partners, for their support, and said he looks forward “to returning to work as soon as possible.”

Following the shooting, Pauls Valley Police Chief Don May and Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett praised the response of school staff, saying their actions likely saved lives, according to the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat via Tribune Content Agency.

“The bravery of the principal and the staff is what made the difference,” Mullett said. “If it wasn’t for the actions of the principal and staff who knows what would have happened.”

“I couldn’t ask for a better response from the school staff. Because of what they did our students are safe,” May added.

About the Author

Rodney Bosch
Email

Rodney Bosch

Editor-in-Chief/SecurityInfoWatch.com

Rodney Bosch is the Editor-in-Chief of SecurityInfoWatch.com. He has covered the security industry since 2006 for multiple major security publications. Reach him at [email protected].

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