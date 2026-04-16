Security Industry Association Sets Speaker Lineup for 2026 GovSummit

The Security Industry Association has announced the keynote speaker and a lineup of government experts for its 2026 GovSummit, an annual conference focused on public policy and security technology. The event will take place May 20–21 in Washington, D.C..

GovSummit brings together government security leaders and private industry technologists to share information and discuss issues affecting federal state and local agencies. The 2026 program will include sessions on contracting procurement infrastructure and facility protection while also examining how security product standards support government needs and exploring trends shaping the security landscape.

The keynote speaker for the second day of the event will be Gharun Lacy, deputy assistant secretary and assistant director for cyber and technology security at the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security. A Senior Foreign Service security engineering officer, Lacy oversees global cybersecurity and technology security initiatives that protect more than 270 diplomatic posts. His career spans more than 20 years and includes assignments in Iraq Colombia Belgium Brazil and Nigeria.

Other featured speakers include Andrew Sekala of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Brogger of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Enoch Eshetu, Guy Bliesner, Jeffrey Koses, Paula Hance and Jason Stoddard. SIA has now released the full list of speakers.

Session topics will address a range of emerging and ongoing concerns, including the evolution of federal identity and access control systems, artificial intelligence applications in weapons detection, insider threat protection and the future of security operations centers. Additional discussions will focus on government procurement policies for 2026, counterdrone defense under the Safer Skies Act and strategies for maximizing federal and state grant funding for physical security. Organizers also plan to highlight best practices for public-private partnerships and the implementation of new school security standards.

“The SIA GovSummit 2026 program features top experts from government homeland security education industry and more in a program that showcases how government uses security technologies to drive success across a wide spectrum of missions,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “With global risks on the rise, we are thrilled to welcome keynote speaker Gharun Lacy of the U.S. Department of State and a compelling cadre of critical infrastructure protection experts to this year’s event as part of discussions about emerging policy trends, the government’s technology needs and changes in the risk environment that shape the development of security solutions to meet evolving challenges.”

In addition to the conference sessions, the event will feature an evening reception on May 20 and a security roundtable lunch on May 21, both designed to provide networking opportunities.

Attendance is free for government personnel, including those in public safety military and defense education and legislative roles. Industry registration begins at $445 for SIA members. The event is designated as a widely attended gathering and complies with applicable guidelines.

GovSummit 2026 is supported by a range of sponsors and partners from across the security industry as well as government and media organizations.