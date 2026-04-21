Mission 500 Names New Executive Director, Adds Industry Veteran to Board

Tristin Vaccaro, newly appointed executive director of Mission 500, and Phil Leverette, who has joined the organization’s board of directors.

Mission 500 has elevated Tristin Vaccaro to executive director and appointed Phil Leverette, CEO of ECT Fire & Security, to its board of directors.

Vaccaro joined the nonprofit in May 2024 as community engagement coordinator and has been involved in expanding the organization’s community presence and financial impact. In her new role, she will oversee communications, operations and outreach efforts.

“Tristin’s impact on Mission 500 and the security industry has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Jason Lutz, chair of Mission 500. “She has poured her heart into this organization and has made a measurable impact on how we connect with our communities and carry out our mission.”

Vaccaro said she is looking forward to continuing the organization’s work.

“I am deeply honored and excited to step into this role and continue championing the incredible work Mission 500 does,” she said. “My love for this organization runs deep, having witnessed how it positively impacts both the lives we touch and those who contribute. I can't wait to build on that legacy and bring even more of our industry along for the journey.”

Mission 500 also named Leverette to its board of directors. A U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm, Leverette has more than 30 years of experience building and leading organizations in the security industry. He currently serves as CEO and owner of Extreme Custom Technology Inc. (ECT) Fire & Security.

Leverette has been active in Mission 500 initiatives for several years, including participating in the organization’s 2025 service trip. He was also recognized with the Mission 500 Chairman’s Award at ISC West 2026.

“Phil embodies the spirit of what Mission 500 is all about,” said Lutz. “He sees a need and doesn’t hesitate to act. His experience as an entrepreneur, veteran and community servant will bring tremendous value to our board, and we are grateful to have him officially join us.”

Leverette said the organization’s mission has resonated with him throughout his involvement.

“Mission 500 has shown me time and again what it looks like when an industry and its people decide to give back,” he said. “I’m proud to take on a greater role in supporting this organization and the families it serves.”